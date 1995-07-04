Welcome to the Bob Ross virtual art gallery! It's been a hard year, and we could all use some relaxation.

And what better way to relax than with Bob Ross? Jared Wilber has collected data on the 403 paintings that Bob Ross painted during his Joy of Painting series, and I've presented them for you here in a virtual art gallery.

For each painting, we also have some information on how it was painted, such as which colors the painting used. Let's take a brief tour of Bob Ross' colors before getting to the gallery.(or, skip directly to the gallery)